Denison native calls for action after Santa Fe tragedy

Students run in terror from the Santa Fe High School campus after hearing gunshots on May 18, 2018. (NBC News)

Jessica Hagewood's son was at Santa Fe High School when gunfire erupted on May 18, 2018. (KTEN)

SANTA FE, Texas -- Jessica Hagewood is a small town girl from Denison, Texas. She moved to the Houston suburb of Santa Fe because it felt like home.

"It's kind of rural, and it's country, and it's close-knit, and we all know each other, so it's a very similar vibe to Denison," she said.

Little did she know her "safe" small town would be making headlines as the site of the latest mass shooting on a high school campus.

"I was absolutely floored. I was shocked," she said. "It's a great town. It's a great school. And you think this can't happen here."

Last Friday, Hagewood learned about the active shooter at her son's school.

"We started hearing reports there was an officer down and three people had been shot, so at that time it seemed like there were some injuries... but that was the extent of it," she recalled.

And that's when Hagewood knew it was real.

"He wasn't answering his phone. During that brief period of not talking to him, it was terrifying," she said.

Hagewood's son didn't have his phone because he was in the middle of an A.P. test when a fire alarm sounded. He then went outside, expecting a fire drill.

"Then there was a teacher that ran out and said, 'You guys... you know, run... get away from the school!' Which was kind of scary, but they were still like, 'What's going on?'"

By the time the shooting ended, eight students and two adults were dead.

"My granddaughter was three doors down from where this occurred in that school," said Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset. "Anybody wants to hear their heart stop and see how long they cannot breathe? Wait 'til that phone call comes in until you know they're safe."

"I know that if we had found out there had been eight deaths before we ever touched base with him, it would've been a whole new level of fright," Hagewood added.

She and community members feel something needs to be done.

"I call on our national leaders, state leaders, and local leaders to join us as we stand together to ensure this does not continue in our schools, community, state and nation," Santa Fe Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Leigh Wall said.

"We owe it to our kids to become experts -- not just at our school, what's the protocol at our school, but what's the protocol at the safest school? And is that something that we should have here?" Hagewood asked.

She is helping to collect cards, photographs and letters to send to the parents of Pakistan exchange student Sabika Sheikh, who was one of the shooting victims.

When the students return to school on May 29, there will be extra security on campus. Hagewood said the school intends to restrict students to the cafeteria.