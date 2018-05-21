Water main bursts in Van Alstyne - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Water main bursts in Van Alstyne

Posted: Updated:

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas -- Van Alstyne police said a Code Red was issued in the city after a water main break on Monday afternoon.

Residents are urged to conserve water use until the broken pipe can be repaired.

Police emphasized that there has been no order issued to boil water at this time.

