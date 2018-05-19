'Bike Man' gives back to Texoma kids

DENISON, Texas -- For Robert Monday of Denison, giving back is as easy as riding a bike.

"I've seen comments on Facebook saying, 'Are you the bike man? The guy who repairs bikes and gives them away for free?' And I'll say, 'Yeah, that me.'"

Monday is known for taking old and used bikes across the city and fixing them up to be ready to ride.

"How it got started was me and my niece worked on a bike for her daughter for Christmas, and it just took off from there," Monday said. "I saw how happy it made her daughter, and I thought, 'I might be able to do this for other people and kids, and help parents save money.'"

Monday doesn't ask for a penny in return. Kids and their families flock to Monday's home on the weekends to repair bikes as well as pick them up. Teena, the grandmother of a boy who received bike from Monday offered her gratitude: "It's heartfelt, I think, that someone to take their time out to do this for the community for people who are less fortunate than others," she said.

Monday has been making disused two-wheelers work again since January, and has already gotten the community involved, Jeffery Swimm, owner of The Copper Cat.

"It's one of things where I immediately knew I wanted to help," he said.

Swimm said all proceeds from his store go towards Monday's free bikes as well as his pet rescue, Four Paws Ranch.

"It's a lot of causes helping a lot of causes, and bottom line: It's getting kids away from their Xboxes and out in their driveway riding their bikes, " he said.

But even more than giving a bike to a youngster, Monday says he's giving smiles, and making memories that will last a lifetime.

"That's the whole reason of me doing this," he said. "It's the way it makes me feel and the way it makes the parents and kids feel and to see the smile on their faces."

Monday accepts donations for his bikes. You can visit his Facebook page Free Bicycles for more information.