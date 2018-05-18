'Ghost shoes' offer grim reminder to buckle up

The 929 pairs of "ghost shoes" represent the number people who died in Texas last year after failing to buckle up. (KTEN)

The 929 pairs of "ghost shoes" represent the number people who died in Texas last year after failing to buckle up. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- The Texas Department of Transportation put 929 pairs of "ghost shoes" on display in front of Texoma Medical Center Friday morning.

The shoes -- all painted white -- represent the number of people who lost their lives as a result of failing to buckle up last year.

TxDOT wants to remind you how important it is to fasten your seat belt, and for everyone in your vehicle to do the same.

"These are 900 lives... these are kids, parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters, that could be alive today and enjoying life, but needlessly they lost their lives because they were not wearing seat belts," TxDOT district engineer Noel Paramanantham said.

The TxDOT Click It or Ticket campaign starts Monday and will run through June 3. Police agencies across the state will be stepping up enforcement of seat belt laws during that period.