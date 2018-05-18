OCA Releases 2018 All State Baseball Teams

The Oklahoma Coaches Association released its 2018 Baseball All State teams on Friday. As always, plenty of local flavor on the teams.
LARGE EAST
Brady Nichols - Outfielder, Durant
SMALL EAST
Ethan Jackson - Catcher, Stonewall
Koty Frank - Catcher, Tushka
Trevor Dailey - 1B, Silo
Robert Briley - Pitcher, Wright City
Tyler Dean - Pitcher, Latta
Conner Priest - Outfielder, Roff
Brayden Langley - Outfielder, Calera
Josh Lewis - Infielder, Roff
Cole Broughton - Infielder, Tushka
