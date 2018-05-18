OCA Releases 2018 All State Baseball Teams - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

OCA Releases 2018 All State Baseball Teams

Posted:
By Dan Lindblad, KTEN Sports
The Oklahoma Coaches Association released its 2018 Baseball All State teams on Friday. As always, plenty of local flavor on the teams.

LARGE EAST

Brady Nichols - Outfielder, Durant

SMALL EAST

Ethan Jackson - Catcher, Stonewall

Koty Frank - Catcher, Tushka

Trevor Dailey - 1B, Silo

Robert Briley - Pitcher, Wright City

Tyler Dean - Pitcher, Latta

Conner Priest - Outfielder, Roff

Brayden Langley - Outfielder, Calera

Josh Lewis - Infielder, Roff

Cole Broughton - Infielder, Tushka