OCA Releases 2018 All State Baseball Teams

The Oklahoma Coaches Association released its 2018 Baseball All State teams on Friday. As always, plenty of local flavor on the teams.

LARGE EAST

Brady Nichols - Outfielder, Durant

SMALL EAST

Ethan Jackson - Catcher, Stonewall

Koty Frank - Catcher, Tushka

Trevor Dailey - 1B, Silo

Robert Briley - Pitcher, Wright City

Tyler Dean - Pitcher, Latta

Conner Priest - Outfielder, Roff

Brayden Langley - Outfielder, Calera

Josh Lewis - Infielder, Roff

Cole Broughton - Infielder, Tushka