Gunter mom accused of starving infant son

Tatriauna Roberts was arrested in connection with the death of her infant child. (Grayson County Jail)

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- A Gunter mom is behind bars, accused of killing her two-month-old son.

Tatriauna Roberts, 24, was indicted for injury to a child.

Police received a medical emergency call last June, and when they arrived they found the infant, Amori Long. At the time he died in June, he weighed less than five pounds, and that was less than his birth weight.

An autopsy determined that Amori died as a result of malnutrition and dehydration.

Prosecutor Kerry Ashmore said he's never seen a case like this.

"It reminds me of scenes from Auschwitz," he said. "I've never prosecuted a case like this in 35 years."

Roberts had four other children in the home with Amori. Neighbor Evelyn Sansom said she was shocked to learn of the arrest.

"It's unbelievable because, to me, she didn't seem like that kind of a person," she said. "Those children seemed happy, and they were well-fed."

But the medical examiner determined that Amori had been malnourished over the course of weeks, and that his mother failed to provide him with the food and medical care necessary for survival.

"There's really nothing that's going to change my mind," Ashmore said. "I've seen the pictures, and a picture is worth a thousand words, so you're not going to change my mind about this case; it's pretty evident to me."

Bail for Roberts was set at $100,000.