Three linked to 2015 Hugo robbery and murder

Javen Krussell, Alexia Tims and Lonnie Cole are in custody in connection with a 2015 robbery and murder in Hugo. (OSBI) Javen Krussell, Alexia Tims and Lonnie Cole are in custody in connection with a 2015 robbery and murder in Hugo. (OSBI)
Jamie Robinson was found dead at his home in Hugo on December 11, 2015. (KTEN/OSBI) Jamie Robinson was found dead at his home in Hugo on December 11, 2015. (KTEN/OSBI)

HUGO, Okla. -- The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says three people are now in custody in connection with the 2015 robbery and fatal shooting of Hugo resident Jamie Robinson.

Robinson, 28, was found dead at his residence in the 300 block of South 6th Street in Hugo on December 11, 2015. 

Hugo police called the OSBI for assistance, and an investigation led agents to three suspects more than two years after the crime.

Javen Krussell, 23, and Lonnie Lavon Ray Cole, 25, are facing first degree murder and robbery charges. They were already jailed for unrelated crimes.

Alexia Sharelle Tims, 24, was arrested in Oklahoma City on Wednesday charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

