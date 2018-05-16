Antlers jailer arrested on inmate rape charge

Pushmataha County jailer Ashley Parra was charged with 2nd degree rape. (OSBI photo)

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. -- A Pushmataha County correctional officer has been jailed for having sex with an inmate.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation says Ashley Parra, 29, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of 2nd degree rape.

Parra was reported to be jailed at the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office. Bond was established at $25,000.

The OSBI became involved in the case after receiving a request from Pushmataha County Sheriff B.J. Hedgecock.