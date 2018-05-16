Five found dead at Denton County residence

Law enforcement agents investigate the home in Ponder, Texas, where five people were found dead on May 16, 2018. (KXAS)

Fire department officials said five people were found dead at a residence in Ponder, Texas, on May 16, 2018. (KXAS)

Police surround the home in Ponder, Texas, where five people were found dead on May 16, 2018. (KXAS)

PONDER, Texas -- Fire Department officials said five people -- including three children -- were found dead, and their mother was wounded at a home in the Denton County town of Ponder on Wednesday morning.

KXAS reported that the Ponder Volunteer Fire Department was called to investigate what was initially dispatched as a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 8:30 a.m. at a one-story brick residence in the 600 block of Lonestar Park Lane.

Officials said the woman's ex-husband entered the three-bedroom home and opened fire on her, her boyfriend, and three children, and then killed himself.

The mother was wounded, but survived. She was taken to Medical City hospital in Denton for treatment. No names were released.

Denton County sheriff's Capt. Orlando Hinojosa said they are "not actively looking for a shooter," and that there is no threat to the community. He said the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide and that the shooter is among the dead.

Ponder Independent School District Superintendent Bruce Yeager said in a statement that no students or district staff are listed as living at the home and that police told him no there is no threat to any schools.

Ponder is located about 10 miles southwest of Denton.

KXAS and the Associated Press contributed to this report