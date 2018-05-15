Sherman marks anniversary of devastating tornado - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Sherman marks anniversary of devastating tornado

By Carley Banks, KTEN News
A newspaper clipping shows the devastation that followed the 1896 Sherman tornado. (KTEN) A newspaper clipping shows the devastation that followed the 1896 Sherman tornado. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Sherman paused to remember the tornado 122 years ago Tuesday that was one of the city's worst natural disasters.

On May 15,1896, an F5 tornado ripped through Sherman, destroying everything in its path --- from buildings to bridges.

Sixty-six people lost their lives.

"That was a major disaster, caught Sherman by surprise for, sure," said Ivert Mayhugh, who owns the A Touch of Class antique mall. "It came from the southwest over West Hill Cemetery. Totally tore up the old Houston Street bridge, tore it into knots."

People from all over the world sent money to Sherman to help with the relief efforts.

