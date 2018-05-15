Whitewright issues boil order after water line break

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas -- The City of Whitewright issued a boil water notice Tuesday after a water main ruptured at a construction side at the intersection of U.S. 69 and State Highway 160.

That means customers of the city's water system must boil water before drinking, brushing teeth, or washing hands and faces.

"To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes," the city said in a written statement. "The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes."

Bottled water can be used as a substitute until the water system is determined to be safe for drinking again.

The site of the water main break is the future home of a Shell gas station and Sonic restaurant.

Call Whitewright City Hall at 903-364-2219 if you have any questions.