Early voting underway for Texas' primary runoff races - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Early voting underway for Texas' primary runoff races

Posted: Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Early voting has begun for the 30-plus races across Texas where no candidate captured 50 percent of the votes cast in crowded fields during the March 6 primary - forcing runoff races.

Democratic gubernatorial candidates Lupe Valdez, a former Dallas County sheriff, and Andrew White, a Houston businessman, are competing for the right to face Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in November.

That's the only statewide race requiring a second round of voting.

But in 17 U.S. House districts -- 11 on the Democratic side and six involving Republicans -- the top-two March finishers are on the ballot again to advance to the general election. Same goes for assorted state House seats, and one Democratic primary in a Texas Senate district.

Early voting ends Friday. The primary runoff Election Day is May 22.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.