Early voting underway for Texas' primary runoff races

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Early voting has begun for the 30-plus races across Texas where no candidate captured 50 percent of the votes cast in crowded fields during the March 6 primary - forcing runoff races.

Democratic gubernatorial candidates Lupe Valdez, a former Dallas County sheriff, and Andrew White, a Houston businessman, are competing for the right to face Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in November.

That's the only statewide race requiring a second round of voting.

But in 17 U.S. House districts -- 11 on the Democratic side and six involving Republicans -- the top-two March finishers are on the ballot again to advance to the general election. Same goes for assorted state House seats, and one Democratic primary in a Texas Senate district.

Early voting ends Friday. The primary runoff Election Day is May 22.

