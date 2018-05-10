Ada police make arrest in supermarket holdup case - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Ada police make arrest in supermarket holdup case

By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
Brandon Standifer was arrested in connection with the April 25 armed robbery of an Ada supermarket. (Photo: Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office) Brandon Standifer was arrested in connection with the April 25 armed robbery of an Ada supermarket. (Photo: Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office)
Ada police have arrested a suspect in connection with the April 25 armed holdup at Apple Market. (KTEN) Ada police have arrested a suspect in connection with the April 25 armed holdup at Apple Market. (KTEN)

ADA, Okla. -- Ada police have arrested a man they say robbed a local grocery store at gunpoint last month.

Brandon Standifer was seen around town in a wheelchair, and reports show he admitted to others he was hurt while running from police.

He was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

A clerk at Apple Market in Ada was held at gunpoint on April 25. Police said the assailant demanded cash from a register and took off.

Standifer, 35, considered turning himself in, but never did, according to a police report.

