Ada police make arrest in supermarket holdup case

Ada police have arrested a suspect in connection with the April 25 armed holdup at Apple Market. (KTEN)

Brandon Standifer was arrested in connection with the April 25 armed robbery of an Ada supermarket. (Photo: Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office)

ADA, Okla. -- Ada police have arrested a man they say robbed a local grocery store at gunpoint last month.

Brandon Standifer was seen around town in a wheelchair, and reports show he admitted to others he was hurt while running from police.

He was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

A clerk at Apple Market in Ada was held at gunpoint on April 25. Police said the assailant demanded cash from a register and took off.

Standifer, 35, considered turning himself in, but never did, according to a police report.