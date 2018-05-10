NM women accused of kidnapping Pittsburg County boy

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) -- Two New Mexico women are accused of kidnapping and molesting a 14-year-old Oklahoma boy.

Authorities say 35-year-old Kristen Aragon and 29-year-old Melissa Goelz drove 13 hours from Farmington, New Mexico, to Oklahoma's Pittsburg County in mid-April to pick up the boy and they then returned to Farmington with him.

Officials said the boy thought they were taking him to their house just a half-hour away to play Xbox. But Goelz and Aragon started driving to New Mexico.

"They're sick... they're sick individuals to do that to a 14-year-old boy," Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said.

The boy's father reported him missing in mid-April.

"All that he knew is the boy stayed on the Xbox all the time," Morris said.

A search of the game console revealed the boy had been talking to Aragon, a candy shop owner in Farmington.

The boy told police it soon "got sexual," and Aragon said she wanted to have sex with him.

The two arranged to meet in person. When the teen got in the car, Goelz was also there. The women told him they were going to New Mexico and "he would never be back."

"That's the doomsday scenario, and that's what we're trying to prevent," Special Agent Jay Ratliff said, adding that while a woman initiating this type of crime is rare, it's not uncommon for predators to go out of their way to seek out a victim.

"It does happen pretty frequently, unfortuately, Ratliff said.

During the nearly 13-hour drive from Oklahoma to Farmington, the boy said he was sexually assaulted multiple times. When he said he wanted to go home, the women allegedly told him his only way out was to be left naked on the side of the road.

The nightmare ended as soon as Aragon pulled into her driveway. Authorities in Oklahoma had alerted Farmington police to be on the lookout for the women, and they were waiting.

The women remained jailed Thursday pending extradition on fugitive warrants from Oklahoma. They were charged May 4 with kidnapping and lewd molestation.

Court records don't list defense attorneys who could comment on the allegations.

If convicted, Aragon faces up to 30 years in prison; Goelz could be jailed for up to 10 years.

KQRE reporter Brittany Bade contributed to this report.

