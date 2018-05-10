Standoff ends in Sherman; assault suspect in custody

Sherman police blocked Chaffin Street as they attempted to apprehend a felony suspect. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- A man wanted in connection with a domestic assault was arrested Thursday afternoon following a four-hour standoff with Sherman police.

The incident started around 9 a.m. at a residence in the 1000 block of Chaffin Street.

Police said they were trying to serve a felony warrant for an aggravated assault/family violence charge on a man identified as Brandon Schindler.

Schindler, 38, barricaded himself in the residence and refused to surrender.

Shortly after 11 a.m., a heavily-armed SWAT team was seen entering the area around the home that had been cordoned off by police.

Police said Schlinder was taken into custody just before 1 p.m.

According to investigators, Schindler's girlfriend was seriously injured in the assault on Tuesday.