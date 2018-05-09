SE Golf Reaches National Finals

DURANT, Okla. - For the second time in three years Southeastern golf has punched its ticket to the NCAA National Championship Tournament after finishing tied for fourth at the Central/Midwest Super Regional on Wednesday in Findley, Ohio.



The Savage Storm will now advance to the finals May 21-25 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at the Shoals, Fighting Joe Course in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.



SE last advanced as a team to the finals in 2016 where it finished 15th.



The Storm nearly shot the best round of the day for the second day in-a-row, but finished two shots off that pace with a 290 to card a three-round score of 873, which was nine shots behind regional champion Indianapolis and two shots above the sixth-place finisher.



Zach James finished the event tied for third after firing a one-over 73 on the final day after posting four birdies and five bogeys. His 54-hole total of 213 was five shots behind individual regional champion Alex Scott who posted a 208.



Hayden Foster turned in the team's best final round score with four birdies of his own across from just two bogeys to card a two-under 70, climbing into a tie for 18th in the final standings with a three-day total of 218.



Jordan Holifield followed up by matching his day two round with another one-over 73 that included four birdies and brought his tourney total to 222 to finish tied for 40th.



Ryan Woods was two shots off his pace overall with a final tally of 224 to finish tied for 51st after firing a two-over 74 on Wednesday that included a pair of back-nine birdies.



Sam Berry rounded out the team in a tie for 71st with a three-round tally of 226 after turning in a final round score of 76 on Wednesday.



Tiffin finished second in the event with an 686, followed by Missouri-St. Louis in third at 872.



Southeastern advances to the finals alongside fellow Great American conference foe Arkansas Tech who was also tied for fourth.



The two led the way among conference teams in competition, with Harding finishing seventh, Henderson State eighth, and Southwestern Oklahoma State tied for 11th.