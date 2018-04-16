Zipline rides benefit 4-H competitors in Murray County

DAVIS, Okla. -- A group of Murray County students will be representing Oklahoma at the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska this June.

When Cassidy Allen found out she qualified, she said it showed that her seven years of hard work had paid off.

"I actually cried tears of joy," she said. "I was really excited, because I've been waiting for this moment."

To help support the trip, 777 Zipline at Turner Falls donated all of its Sunday proceeds to help fund it. Owner Gary Fielding, whose granddaughter also qualified, said he wanted to find a way to support the youth of the community.

"We're excited about them getting to Nebraska and being at Nationals and being able to participate with kids from all over the United States," he said.

Cassidy's reaction?

"It is really awesome, because we really need this and we need the extra money to be able to go and get the things that we need and be able to go there," she said.

While competing at the Nationals is a great opportunity, Fielding believes supporting the 4-H group will help them later in life as well.

"The shooting group helps them to learn the safety with guns, helps them learn the hunter safety, helps them with community activities to be with one another," he said. "It's just a good group to be with."

The zipline firm raised $930 for the Murray County 4-H group on Sunday.