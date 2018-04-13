Ada sets citywide cleanup campaign

ADA, Okla. -- The City of Ada is encouraging residents to help spruce up the community next weekend.

The Greater Ada Cleanup is a part of the nationwide Great American Cleanup campaign. City staff hopes volunteers will build on the momentum they've created in the last five years.

"The City of Ada is obviously very invested in our town, and really excited to have people come together and to take pride in where they live," said city spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher. "We have people come out each year, more and more, to clean up our town."

The Ada Beautification Committee organizes the cleanup and, and the organization has grown since the event started.

"We've added some new members to our committee that have really gotten the word out and encouraged groups to form teams to come out and help us with this city-wide cleanup," chair Peggy Saunkeah said.

The cleanup will take place on April 21-22 from 9 a.m. to noon.