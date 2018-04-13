Ada sets citywide cleanup campaign

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
It's a plan that would not only visually enhance Sherman, but would leave a cultural impact for years to come.More >>
Hill Top Equine Therapy is hosting it's fourth annual Barn Dance.More >>
City staff hopes volunteers will build on the momentum they've created in the last five years.More >>
Twelve Texoma counties are included in Gov. Mary Fallin's emergency declaration.More >>
A dozen candidates seeking the open Oklahoma governor's seat are among hundreds of hopefuls signing up to run for office.More >>
Oklahoma Education Association President Alicia Priest said Thursday it is time for teachers to shift their focus to electing pro-education candidates.More >>
All month long, outdoor aficionados can log on to vote for Ardmore to be awarded a $20,000 Meet Me at the Park grant.More >>
If you've ever driven in Durant, you've probably hit a pothole or two. It's a nightmare for drivers and surrounding businesses.More >>
Stephen Michael Paris was arrested without incident Thursday morning at an office in Houston.More >>
The Oklahoma Education Association is asking for an additional $25 million in education funding.More >>
