Saturday fundraiser for Ardmore horse therapy group

ARDMORE, Okla. -- If you live near Ardmore, you can put on your dancing shoes for a good cause on Saturday evening.

Hill Top Equine Therapy is hosting it's fourth annual Barn Dance. The group is hoping to raise $10,000 to help with their program which teaches special needs kids how to ride horses.

"We all have special needs, and these horses are amazing... they're magic," said founder and director Dan Corr.

He said there's something about riding that lights a fire in the youngsters.

"It's amazing the difference in the kids," Corr said. "I can see it in their eyes... the way the look... how happy they are getting ready to go horseback riding."

But he said keeping the horses fed and cared for can be expensive, so the Barn Dance is essential to Hill Top's survival.

"We barely break even, and it's really needed to keep the program going," Corr said. "I'm not ready to quit."

The event, at 9435 North Meridian Road, features dancing, dinner, a rib cook-off, an auction, and games for children. It starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, and the money raised will go to scholarships for the riders.