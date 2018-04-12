Talks continue over education funding options

It's Day 9 of the Oklahoma teacher walkout. House leadership said discussions are continuing between lawmakers and the Oklahoma Education Association.

The OEA is asking for an additional $25 million in education funding.

The two largest school districts in the state were closed again on Thursday as the Oklahoma walkout matched the length of a recent similar campaign in West Virginia.

Some smaller school districts were back in class on Thursday, but the state's two biggest -- in Oklahoma City and Tulsa -- remained closed.

In Carter County, Dickson Public Schools announced it will be closed the rest of the week so teachers can walk at the State Capitol.

Dickson had delayed shutting down after teachers got a $6,000 pay raise, but now that testing is over, the school will close.

An assistance program to feed students who need it has been established.