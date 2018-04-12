Oklahoma prisoner on the run for 36 years captured in Texas

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
Stephen Michael Paris was arrested without incident Thursday morning at an office in Houston.More >>
Stephen Michael Paris was arrested without incident Thursday morning at an office in Houston.More >>
The Oklahoma Education Association is asking for an additional $25 million in education funding.More >>
The Oklahoma Education Association is asking for an additional $25 million in education funding.More >>
More than 103,000 people signed an online petition calling for Judge Wallace Coppedge's immediate removal for a "dangerously lenient sentence."More >>
More than 103,000 people signed an online petition calling for Judge Wallace Coppedge's immediate removal for a "dangerously lenient sentence."More >>
The previous record number of flu-related deaths was 130 recorded a year ago.More >>
The previous record number of flu-related deaths was 130 recorded a year ago.More >>
Many of the 2018 political hopefuls signing up Wednesday say they're ready to turn from the classroom to the political arena.More >>
Many of the 2018 political hopefuls signing up Wednesday say they're ready to turn from the classroom to the political arena.More >>
"We have vets, we have older people, and we have people who get it for their children for seizures," said John Stowe, owner of The Smoker’s Alternative in Sherman.More >>
"We have vets, we have older people, and we have people who get it for their children for seizures," said John Stowe, owner of The Smoker’s Alternative in Sherman.More >>
Oklahoma's two largest school districts will close for the ninth consecutive day on Thursday because of a statewide teacher walkout.More >>
Oklahoma's two largest school districts will close for the ninth consecutive day on Thursday because of a statewide teacher walkout.More >>
The district is hoping to improve security, expand classrooms, and modernize the school's library and science labs.More >>
The district is hoping to improve security, expand classrooms, and modernize the school's library and science labs.More >>
"A small town can produce a big name like that; it's just an amazing feeling to me," said Madill resident Dean Taylor.More >>
"A small town can produce a big name like that; it's just an amazing feeling to me," said Madill resident Dean Taylor.More >>
Landmark Bank donated brand new scoreboards to the school's softball and baseball teams.More >>
Landmark Bank donated brand new scoreboards to the school's softball and baseball teams.More >>