Oklahoma prisoner on the run for 36 years captured in Texas

Stephen Paris in 1981, left, and after he was captured Thursday in Houston. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The U.S. Marshals Service says a man who escaped an Oklahoma state prison more than 35 years ago has been captured in Texas.

The agency said in a news release that 58-year-old Stephen Michael Paris was arrested without incident Thursday morning at an office in Houston where he worked under a pseudonym as a senior employee. Fingerprints confirmed his identity.

Paris escaped from the Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Muskogee, Oklahoma, in October 1981 after serving about 19 months of a nine-year sentence for drug possession and distribution. He was featured on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections' "Most Wanted" list.

The agency says investigators tracked him down after a newspaper obituary for his mother listed a son in Houston named Stephen Michael Chavez. He had be living under his mother's last name.

"This arrest took a huge amount of assistance from our partners in law enforcement," ODOC Director Joe M. Allbaugh said in a written statement. "The Oklahoma Western District of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Houston Police Department deserve extra thanks for their efforts bringing this man to justice."

