Diamond vision: New scoreboards for Grayson College

DENISON, Texas -- The Grayson College baseball and softball teams received a special gift on Wednesday.

Landmark Bank donated brand new scoreboards to both teams.

Employees from the bank got the chance to throw out the first pitch at the Lady Vikings softball game to inaugurate the new focal point in right field.

"I think it was very important to us," said Landmark Bank executive Greg Kirkpatrick. "We've been a long-standing member of the business community, and it's our way of giving back to the college and the kids here that are putting in some hard work."

Grayson College said the old scoreboards had been in use for more than 25 years.