Facebook alerting users whose data was stolen

Are you a Facebook user? This story is important to you.

Nearly 87 million Facebook account holders have had their data stolen by political research firm Cambridge Analytica.

On Monday, the social media giant started rolling out a notification system to let users know if their data was stolen. Victims will get a notification on the top of their Facebook home page.

The roll out of this system will be gradual, so not everyone will get this notification on Monday.

It's a good idea to be proactive and check to see what data Facebook collects from you:

Go to your Facebook home page and click "settings" from the top-right drop down menu. Scroll to the bottom and select at the bottom left where it says "download a copy of your Facebook data." The site will take a short while to make a file of all your data. Wait a few minutes and then the site will notify you in the platform and via email that your data is ready. Click "download archive." Enter your Facebook password. Save the file to your desktop.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive, was at the U.S. Capitol Monday talking to lawmakers ahead of Tuesday's congressional hearings into the massive data breach. You can watch that event on KTEN's Facebook page or on KTEN.com.

Zuckerberg has already stated that he will not resign from Facebook.