Motorists urged to use caution in US 75 work zone

Motorists are urged to be alert in the U.S. 75 construction zone. (KTEN)

ANNA, Texas -- Workers began a big project to widen U.S. 75 through Anna last October. But since construction started, there have been countless wrecks, including four fatal accidents.

One crash shut down the highway for 12 hours.

"In fact, as we speak, we're working a major accident right now on 75 in the construction zone," said Anna Police Department spokesman Jeff Caponera.

National statistics are sobering. In 2016, there were 683 fatal accidents in work zones.

In an attempt to make motorists more aware of the Highway 75 project, rumble strips have been added to the pavement, and the speed limit has been cut to 55 mph.

"When you're coming into a work zone, there's no question, there's plenty of signage available, plenty of warning ahead of time that you're coming into one," Caponera said.

Drivers are urged to slow down or move over when in construction zones.

"Put all distractions aside, focus on the roadway, focus on those around you, because not everyone will be paying attention," Caponera advised. "At least if you're paying attention, maybe you can avoid an accident."

He also urged motorists to never text and drive. "That incoming text could be your last... or someone else's last," Caponera said.