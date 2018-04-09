Ties, tiaras, and caring Sherman police officers

Sherman police Sgt. Paxton Emerson dances with Sophie Castellanos at the Ties & Tiaras event in Howe. (KTEN)

HOWE, Texas -- Dads and daughters filled the dance floor Saturday night for Howe Independent School District's Ties & Tiaras event.

But not every daughter's date was their father.

Julie and Sophie Castellanos lost their dad, Sherman police Officer Vince Castellanos, on Christmas Day after losing a battle with colon cancer.

Sgt. Paxton Emerson and Officer Bradley Richards stepped in by offering to be dance partners for Julie and Sophie.

"It wasn't hard at all; all I had to do was ask," said Vince Castellanos' brother-in-law Billy Ingram. "They made that promise to their brother that they would be there to fill that gap whenever they could, and that's what they're doing."

It was a simple act of kindness that goes far beyond the call of duty.

"It is very special to know that anything that the family needs, all they have to do is ask," Ingram said. "The P.D. pretty much drops whatever thy're doing and runs to help."

Parent-Teacher Association president Carolyn Cherry said organizers hoped that this dance would make special moments for its young participants.

"If they can tonight just have a little bit of time and they make that memory that will carry with them in their hearts, then we have done our job as part of the community to build that relationship for them."

The Ties & Tiaras Dance will remain a night to remember for years to come.