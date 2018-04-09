Grant helps Sherman pre-K students grasp technology - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Grant helps Sherman pre-K students grasp technology

Posted: Updated:
Students at Fred Douglass Early Learning Center are using iPads in their curriculum. (KTEN) Students at Fred Douglass Early Learning Center are using iPads in their curriculum. (KTEN)
Students at Fred Douglass Early Learning Center are using iPads in their curriculum. (KTEN) Students at Fred Douglass Early Learning Center are using iPads in their curriculum. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Ruiz Foods is helping one Texoma educator provide technology in the classroom.

The Denison firm gave Fred Douglass Early Childhood Center pre-kindergarten teacher Staci Gruin $834 to fund the Osmo Hands-on Learning project. Osmo is an iPad accessory that lets teachers "merge the power of physical play with the digital advantages of real-time feedback."

"Each classroom has one Osmo per classroom to use at their leisure," Gruin said. "We also have extras we can check out from our library to use in stations or center time as well. I'm very grateful, because without it we wouldn't be able to afford it... our budget is very limited at school."

Students will be exposed to coding and problem-solving designed for their specific grade level.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.