Grant helps Sherman pre-K students grasp technology

Students at Fred Douglass Early Learning Center are using iPads in their curriculum. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Ruiz Foods is helping one Texoma educator provide technology in the classroom.

The Denison firm gave Fred Douglass Early Childhood Center pre-kindergarten teacher Staci Gruin $834 to fund the Osmo Hands-on Learning project. Osmo is an iPad accessory that lets teachers "merge the power of physical play with the digital advantages of real-time feedback."

"Each classroom has one Osmo per classroom to use at their leisure," Gruin said. "We also have extras we can check out from our library to use in stations or center time as well. I'm very grateful, because without it we wouldn't be able to afford it... our budget is very limited at school."

Students will be exposed to coding and problem-solving designed for their specific grade level.