Reserve deputy arrested in Love County - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Reserve deputy arrested in Love County

Posted: Updated:
Rex Swearingin (Photo: Love County Sheriff) Rex Swearingin (Photo: Love County Sheriff)

BURNEYVILLE, Okla. -- The Lighthorse Police Department was called Friday to investigate an incident at a residence in Burneyville.

"Lighthorse police officers arrested Rex Swearingin, a Love County Reserve Deputy, on charges of burglary and domestic violence,” said Lighthorse police spokesman Capt. Charles Palmer in a written statement.

Court records show that Swearingin, 52, was in custody at the Love County Sheriff's Office.

