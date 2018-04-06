Reserve deputy arrested in Love County

BURNEYVILLE, Okla. -- The Lighthorse Police Department was called Friday to investigate an incident at a residence in Burneyville.

"Lighthorse police officers arrested Rex Swearingin, a Love County Reserve Deputy, on charges of burglary and domestic violence,” said Lighthorse police spokesman Capt. Charles Palmer in a written statement.

Court records show that Swearingin, 52, was in custody at the Love County Sheriff's Office.