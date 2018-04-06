Oklahoma Senate considers bills to boost ed funding

Teachers have been protesting at the Oklahoma Capitol all week. (KFOR)

OKLAHOMA CITY -- As a teacher walkout stretches into its fifth day, debate is underway in the Oklahoma Senate over two bills designed to generate about $40 million that Republican leaders hope will placate thousands of teachers striking for more money for public schools.

The Senate is considering bills Friday to tax certain internet sales and to expand tribal gambling to include games with a ball or dice, such as craps and roulette. The $20 million projected from the sales tax would be dedicated for public schools.

Meanwhile, thousands of teachers, students and their supporters thronged the state Capitol, packing the hallways and chanting in the rotundas.

If approved without changes in the Senate, both bills would head to Gov. Mary Fallin's desk for her signature.

The Oklahoma Education Association's executive director, David Duvall, says he doesn't think the legislation is enough to keep teachers from walking out again next week.

Last week, Fallin signed legislation last week granting teachers pay raises of about $6,100 as well as tens of millions of new dollars for public schools. But many educators said classrooms need more money and walked out of school to protest at the Capitol.

