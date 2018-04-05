Sherman man indicted in teen alcohol poisoning death

SHERMAN, Texas -- A Sherman man accused of providing adult beverages to an underage girl who died of alcohol poisoning was indicted by a Grayson County grand jury this week.

William Wheeler, 53, is charged with criminally negligent homicide in the incident on June 11, 2017.

Sherman police said they were called to a home on Kevin Court and found 15-year-old Kayla Sue Youngs dead. The indictment reveals that a white foam often associated with alcohol or substance abuse was found on Youngs' upper lip. An autopsy found that she had a blood alcohol level of 0.411 at the time of her death -- more than four times the legal limit.

Investigators said Wheller purchased the adult beverages for Youngs and his own daughter.