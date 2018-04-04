Athletes compete in regional Special Olympics event - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Athletes compete in regional Special Olympics event

By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
Scene from the Special Olympics regional event in Pauls Valley. (KTEN) Scene from the Special Olympics regional event in Pauls Valley. (KTEN)

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. -- Athletes from a seven-county region competed in the Special Olympics track meet on Wednesday.

More than 200 competitors with intellectual disabilities raced for gold at Wacker Park in Pauls Valley.  And while placing first was a plus, it's not the point of this event.

"I do think it's really amazing how children all over the world do many things to do what they need to do," said athlete Toree Reed, who attends Latta High School.

The athletes say it's all about being a good sport, making friends, and doing what you like to do.

"They're doing a wonderful job, and they're being amazing," Reed said.

Area director Kevin Brown said some of Wednesday's competitors will even compete at the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle this July.

"Her name is Alyssa; she's from Byng," Brown said. "She is going to Seattle. We've got another one from Seattle. We've got another one from Pauls Valley, but he is going in power lifting."

Nearly 100 volunteers helped stage the regional event. Special Olympics Oklahoma hosts its Summer Games in Stillwater next month.

