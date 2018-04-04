Oklahoma lawmaker turns against teachers

At least one Oklahoma lawmaker said he's fed up with the statewide teacher walkout.

State Rep. Kevin McDugle (R-District 12) used a Facebook Live rant on Tuesday to offer his take, which immediately got people talking.

McDugle said after working to support education over the last year, what he's seen during the walkout changed his mind.

"Let me tell you something, I voted for every teacher measure to fund them all last year. It took us a year-and-a-half to pass it. Now, they come into this House, they want to act this way. I'm not voting for another stinking measure when they're acting the way they're acting. Our kids follow their example, and this is the example they set. I understand the frustration, but this is not the way to go about it. You're losing support of people who supported you all year long. All year long, we supported you and now you're going to come here and act like this after you got a raise? Go right ahead. Be pissed at me if you want to."

The lawmaker said the floor was "rowdy," adding that he doesn't approve of some things being done during the demonstrations.

That video was later removed from McDugle's Facebook page, but he remained unapologetic.

"I still will support our teachers, but I cannot support the kind of behavior that we`re seeing at the Capitol," McDugle said. "We`ve got folks that are blocking legislators` doors and vandalism in the parking lots, is what I was told this morning, and we`ve had several legislators that are receiving death threats."

McDugle, who represents Wagoner County in northeastern Oklahoma, is up for re-election this year.

Cyndi Ralston, who has been a teacher for three decades, was so incensed by the lawmaker's rant that she said "disrespected and denigrated teachers" that she announced her plan to run for his seat as a Democrat.

"If Kevin McDugle won’t fight for teachers and students, then I will. If Kevin McDugle won’t back parents over oil companies, I will. If Kevin McDugle won’t treat his constituents with respect and dignity, I will," Ralston wrote.