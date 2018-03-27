Oklahoma schools make plans for teacher walkout

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
The sweeping package of tax hikes aimed at funding a teacher pay raise would avert statewide school closures set to begin next week.More >>
The victim's body was recovered from Sandy Creek near Coleman on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
There will be only one day of regular classes next week if teachers leave Ardmore to petition state lawmakers for higher salaries.More >>
Dr. William Wright, 57, is facing three felony charges after being arrested on Monday.More >>
Police confirmed there was gunfire at what was described as a "large fight" in a residential area of Sherman on Monday evening.More >>
A survey shows 170 school districts out of 264 are planning to close for at least one day next week.More >>
The group was out all day holding signs supporting educators and a threatened teacher walkout scheduled for next week.More >>
Dr. William Wright was arrested at Pauls Valley General Hospital on Monday afternoon.More >>
"Let's make sure this neighborhood looks nice, and people are taking care of their properties," Sherman city spokesman Nate Strauch said.More >>
