Oklahoma schools make plans for teacher walkout

Oklahoma classrooms could be empty on April 2 if teachers walk out. (KTEN)

DURANT, Okla. -- With Oklahoma teachers wet to walk out on April 2 over salary demands, a survey conducted by state educators tried to get an idea of how big the impact will be on public schools.

The survey shows 170 school districts out of 264 are planning to close for at least one day next week.

"I think that the teachers shouldn't be able to walk out just because they're supposed to be teaching the classes," said Lance Willeby of Durant. "I understand that they want more money, but sometimes you've just got to do what you've got to do."

But Nickie Welborn of Durant sides with the teachers.

"Honestly, I agree with it all," she said. "I think it's well past due, because all the other states the teachers are getting paid more, and I think our children's academics should be just as important as any other state."

Forty-eight of the surveyed school districts plan to close indefinitely during any walkout; 16 districts are planning on closing for one day.

But there are many other schools that have not yet announce their plans.

So far, school closings will affect nearly 500,000 students. Oklahoma parents have mixed responses when it comes to how they plan on caring for their children during the closures.

"It would be hard to try and deal with them because me and my wife both work," Willeby said. "It would be a difficult situation."

"Actually, I'm on bed rest because I'm expecting," Welborn said. "I'll be at home with my kids. and we'll be rooting for the teachers to get a raise."

Most Oklahoma school districts do plan to offer some school-related activities if teachers walk out, but that will depend on the availability of coaches, sponsors and volunteers.

The majority of districts have plans in place to provide students with food during any teacher job action.