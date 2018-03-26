Sheriff: Pauls Valley doctor arrested with stolen drugs

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. -- A Pauls Valley physician was arrested Monday after authorities said they found him with stolen prescription drugs, the Garvin County Sheriff's Office said.

While Dr. William Wright has been working at Pauls Valley General Hospital, records show his license was suspended in 2009 and revoked in 2010 for substance abuse. His license was reinstated in 2013 and officials placed Wright on indefinite probation.

He was arrested at the hospital on Monday afternoon and later released on $2,500 bond.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the Garvin County Sheriff's Office made the arrest.

"In cases such as this, where dangerous opioids are being diverted by a physician for illicit activity, the expertise provided by the state narcotics bureau is valuable and greatly appreciated," Sheriff Larry Rhodes said in a written statement.