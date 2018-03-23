GOP Grayson County prosecutors agree on DA choice

SHERMAN, Texas -- Three Republicans with an interest in the vacant Grayson County district attorney position have now agreed on a consensus candidate: Brett Smith.

Smith, Britton Brooks and Kerye Ashmore had all served as prosecutors under long-time District Attorney Joe Brown. Brown recently resigned after being named U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas.

"Kerye, Brett and I have worked together for many years and have a longstanding mutual respect for one another," Brooks said in a written statement. "Our decision to continue prosecuting as a team will benefit our office and the Grayson County Republican Party. I am very excited for our future."

Smith said he will withdraw his application to be named by Grayson County Commissioners as interim district attorney and endorsed Ashmore's bid for that position.

Republican and Democratic party precinct chairs in Grayson County will make the final decision as to who appears on the ballot for district attorney because Brown's departure came too late for candidates to compete in the March 6 primary.