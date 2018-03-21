Sherman establishes first 'Bicycle Boulevard'

SHERMAN, Texas -- The City of Sherman is trying to make the roads safer for cyclists by establishing Bicycle Boulevards.

City Council member Shawn Teamann said there's a lot of bike traffic on certain roads, so the boulevards will help make motorists more aware of two-wheeled vehicles.

"It's such a minimal cost that it's something that Parks and Rec has been able to budget into their department budget and something that was able to be done current year," Teamann said. "They started with East Mulberry over by the high school in Sherman."

He said all rules and regulations already in place still apply for cyclists on Bicycle Boulevards. Plans are to add the signs along Cleveland and Brockett streets.