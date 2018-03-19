Four injured in collision at Durant intersection

Four people were injured when two cars collided across from the Choctaw Casino Resort in Durant. (KTEN)

DURANT, Okla. -- If you were held up in traffic on U.S. 69/75 near Durant, late Monday afternoon, here's why:

An elderly female motorist who had been reported as a reckless driver collided with another vehicle across from the Choctaw Casino Resort at the intersection of Choctaw Road.

A woman and two children were in the other car, and one of those youngsters was hurt badly enough to be airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

The other child and the two drivers were taken by ambulance to AllianceHealth Durant. No names or conditions were provided.

Investigators believe the elderly woman may have suffered a medical issue before the crash.