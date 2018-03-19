Free counseling helps students at Ardmore school

ARDMORE, Okla. -- An Ardmore non-profit group is providing counseling to area schools to help students with behavioral problems.

Restoring Lives has set a goal to set those students up for success in the future. In creating a student assistance program, organization has been using college interns with a background in psychotherapy to counsel students in a group setting at Jefferson Elementary School.

Founder Shanita Jones says it's vital to teach students important life skills at a young age.

"[We are] giving them skill sets they need to help them change their behavior," she explained. " Giving them social skill or emotional intelligence skills in order for them to communicate what's going on with them instead of acting out what's going on with them."

Jones is hoping the Restoring Lives program can expand to middle schools and high schools, especially those that have lost funds and resources due to Oklahoma budget cuts.

"We're just here trying to bridge the gap between some of the losses that we've had because of the changes in the economy and budget in the school systems," she said.

Current intern Kirk Russell has been in the program for four weeks now.

"I just see a need for the help with the behaviors because I see that there are some things that are underlining their behavior that's causing them to act this way," he said.

Restoring Lives is now actively looking for college interns for the next few school years.

"It's a great opportunity for you to learn, as an intern, how to do things in a group setting, and even the opportunity to do some pro bono if those children don't have local counselors," Jones said.

Restoring Lives is also working on a student mentorship program where counselors will be able to meet with students one-on-one for a couple of hours per week.