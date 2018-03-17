Surviving the Storm

Bicycles, power tools, and even pressure cookers are now available to borrow at the Pottsboro Area Library.

Pottsboro's "library of things" will loan a variety of merchandise. (KTEN)

Check out new 'things' at Pottsboro library

If the retail giant is permitted to sell liquor, Denison package store owner Glenna Crone says "that'll probably be the nail in the coffin" for her business.

Glenna Crone worries that her Denison package store won't be able to compete if Walmart is allowed to sell liquor. (KTEN)

"We have brown water, so I have to bathe my kids in that," said Southern Oklahoma Water Corporation customer Ashley Burt.

The third fatal accident since the start of a construction project has city and state officials looking for answers.

Traffic was detoured on U.S. 75 Thursday as police investigated a fatal accident. (KTEN)

US 75 shut down in Anna for investigation

The state Department of Health said Thursday more than 4,500 people have been hospitalized with flu-like symptoms since Sept. 1.

"I think it's just an unexpected pop of color," artist Jodi Castelli said. "It's a nice change from the dreary green."

Artists Jodi Castelli and Mark Niemi have been busy transforming Denison's downtown dumpsters into works of art. (KTEN)

The project is designed to make motorists more aware of two-wheeled vehicles sharing the roadway.

Police said a body found near Allen, Oklahoma, was identified as Britney Gomez of Ada.

Currently, there's no law requiring children between the ages of 8 and 13 to buckle up in the back seat.

Oklahoma bill would mandate seat belt use by children

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before the Senate Environment Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pruitt spent more than $120...

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt spent more than $120,000 in public funds last summer for a trip to Italy that included a meeting of G7 ministers and a private tour of the Vatican. More >>