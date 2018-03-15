Durant considers options to patch potholes

DURANT, Okla. -- The City of Durant is trying to smooth things out for motorists who've been dealing with pockmarked streets.

But repairing those potholes after a winter season with severe weather, snow and ice is an uphill battle, with plenty of dollar signs attached.

"We understand: All of us get really upset when you hit a pothole," City Manager Tim Rundel said. "It's not a pleasant experience."

Street crews make repairs to potholes every day, but a more permanent fix carries a big price tag: About $20 million.

"These are temporary solutions to getting these things done," Rundel said. "We have to look at future funding resources."

But since Oklahoma cities don't receive any property tax revenue and money from the state is limited, Durant must seek out other methods to fund road repairs like sales tax, bonds and grants.

"If it was as simple as contacting the Oklahoma City State Capitol and telling them, 'Our streets are in horrible condition and we need the money,' they would probably tell us: 'So does every other city in the State of Oklahoma,'" Rundel said.

There is some good news: Durant is one of the fastest-growing cities in the state, which means more money flow. The city will soon be discussing whether to vote on a bond issue to finance road repairs.