Turner Falls ends handgun ban

DAVIS, Okla. -- Just before spring break in Oklahoma, a popular tourist spot has lifted a long-standing ban on guns.

Vacationers will flock to Turner Falls Park next week, and some tourists have mixed feelings about the new policy enacted Monday by Davis city commissioners, who voted to permit licensed individuals to carry concealed handguns in the park.

Back in 2012, Gov. Mary Fallin signed Senate Bill 1733, which paved the way for both open and concealed carry. But the no-gun policy at Turner Falls never changed until it was brought to park's attention.

"If you have a concealed carry permit, then you are legal to enter the park and carry that weapon concealed, which it has to be a handgun," park manager Billy Standifer said. "There will be no long guns or anything like that permitted."

Some tourists said that despite the law, they're concerned about firearms being in the park.

But others told KTEN they understand why the concealed carry laws are in place.

Turner Falls staff said concealed weapons still won't be allowed inside park buildings.

"We try to keep everyone safe in the park and everything, and hopefully nothing bad ever happens," Standifer said.

Also: BB guns, fireworks, and any kind of long gun remain prohibited at Turner Falls.