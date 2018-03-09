Owens Steps Down at Lone Grove

LONE GROVE, OK. -- The Lone Grove Longhorns are now in a search for a new head football coach.

Trey Owens announced Friday that he is stepping down as the Lone Grove football coach, and that he will be the new high school principal at Davis.

Owens spent two seasons with the longhorns, barely missing out on the postseason in both of those years. Owens also served as the school's athletic director.

He took to twitter to thank those around him for the support saying, "Very excited to announce that I will be the next HS Principal at Davis High School!! LG family you will always have a place in our hearts."