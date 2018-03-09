School's out forever at Denison landmark

Gloria Caywood looks on as her childhood school is demolished in Denison. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- Demolition is underway on a century-old building in Denison.

After years of neglect and legal roadblocks, the former Central Ward School at 715 West Sears Street is finally the target of a wrecking ball.

"Out with the old and in with the new," said Denison resident Dale McCray. "And that's not the only building in this town that I feel needs to come down."

But Gloria Caywood said the three-story brick building that had been her childhood school holds untold memories.

"It was a whole lot of love at this school... teachers, principals... so it's going to really be missed," she said. "I'm 60 years old, so imagine how long this building has been there... so I'm heartbroken."

The school closed in 1979.

Denison City Manager Jud Rex said citizens should see the demolition project as a positive sign.

"This is years in the making, and certainly represents a lot of progress for us," he said.

The city said it plans to work with the property owner in hopes to put the block bounded by Sears Street, Barrett Avenue, Morton Street and Armstrong Avenue to better use.

"It's in a great location, and we have a housing demand right now in this market," Rex said. "I think if the stars align right, there's a good reuse for the property."

The city manger added that the wrecking crews will be at work for about two weeks, and while it's still unclear what will rise from the ashes, he's confident it will benefit the city.

"I hope they put something there that will help Denison, I do," Gloria Caywood said as she watched the bricks fall.