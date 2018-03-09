Supermarkets express interest in Sherman's 'food desert'

Sherman would like to see a supermarket like this return to the city's southeast sector. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Sherman City Council member Shawn Teamann said he's making headway on a new supermarket for South Sherman, an area that currently has no traditional grocery stores.

Two regional grocers have told him they are interested in moving to the city.

"We also contacted a local food delivery service and have been working on partnerships with them and a local grocery chain to help get those groceries to southeast Sherman for those people who don't have vehicles or who can't drive for whatever reason," Teamann said.

The Council member said the next step will be to give both interested grocers a tour of the available sites in the city's "food desert."