Groundbreaking for Denison entertainment complex - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Groundbreaking for Denison entertainment complex

Posted: Updated:
The groundbreaking ceremony for Denison's new HeyDay entertainment complex. (KTEN) The groundbreaking ceremony for Denison's new HeyDay entertainment complex. (KTEN)
An artist's drawing of the new HeyDay entertainment center in Denison. (Facebook) An artist's drawing of the new HeyDay entertainment center in Denison. (Facebook)

DENISON, Texas -- What's being billed as an exciting new entertainment complex is now underway in Denison.

HeyDay -- with two locations in Oklahoma City and Norman -- broke ground for its first Texas operation Friday morning on U.S. 75 next door to the Hilton Garden Inn.

The facility is planned to feature bowling, laser tag, arcade games, mini-golf and two dining options.

HeyDay, which has been in the works since late last year, will be part of a 75-acre site called Gateway Village. The city envisions a wide range of other projects for the development including shopping and restaurants.

HeyDay is hoping to open for business by the end of the year.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.