Groundbreaking for Denison entertainment complex

An artist's drawing of the new HeyDay entertainment center in Denison. (Facebook)

The groundbreaking ceremony for Denison's new HeyDay entertainment complex. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- What's being billed as an exciting new entertainment complex is now underway in Denison.

HeyDay -- with two locations in Oklahoma City and Norman -- broke ground for its first Texas operation Friday morning on U.S. 75 next door to the Hilton Garden Inn.

The facility is planned to feature bowling, laser tag, arcade games, mini-golf and two dining options.

HeyDay, which has been in the works since late last year, will be part of a 75-acre site called Gateway Village. The city envisions a wide range of other projects for the development including shopping and restaurants.

HeyDay is hoping to open for business by the end of the year.