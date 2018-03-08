Another shift in Murray County prosecution team

ARDMORE, Okla. -- It's been just over a month since David Pyle, the former Murray County assistant district attorney, resigned following a controversial plea deal.

Benjamin Petty, a man convicted of raping a girl at a Falls Creek church camp, was given 15 years' probation, a sentence that outraged people all over the country.

It took less than a day for District Attorney Craig Ladd to name a new assistant for Murray County, Tim Burson. But on Thursday, we learned that the revolving door is spinning again.

Ladd explained that Burson lives in Ardmore and is commuting to Murray County daily. So in the name of efficiency, Burson will be replaced with Scott Sampson, who is planning to move to Sulphur.

Ladd said the shift shouldn't affect how anyone is prosecuted, since they're all working under his leadership.

Scott Sampson, who currently works with the child support enforcement division, will take over as assistant district attorney in three weeks. Until then, Heather Cooper will serve in an interim capacity.

Ladd's jurisdiction encompasses Carter, Murray, Love, Marshall and Johnston counties.