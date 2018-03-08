Wild ride damages cars in downtown Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas -- Police said at least eight vehicles were damaged in Sherman Thursday afternoon when an allegedly intoxicated driver careened through the city.

"It was a big deal, a big event," said Sherman police spokesman Sgt. Brett Mullen. "We're very lucky that nobody was seriously injured."

Police said the incident began near U.S. 75 and Lamar Street, where a man identified as 66-year-old Thomas Burke crashed his white sport utility vehicle into three other cars, causing a minor injury to another driver.

The SUV continued east into the downtown district -- hitting five more vehicles, and knocking one of them through the glass window of an antique mall four blocks away at the corner of Crockett Street, across from the county courthouse.

Another person suffered minor injuries in the downtown area.

Burke was apprehended a short time later and police said he would be charged with driving while intoxicated.

"This is an extraordinary circumstance to have that many accidents happen, and then the driver continue down and have more accidents," Mullen said.

Police asked citizens who witnessed the incident to contact investigators.