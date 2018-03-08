ER expansion at Texoma Medical Center

Emily Akins reports from the opening of the new TMC emergency room. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- Texoma Medical Center is celebrating the grand opening of its expanded emergency department.

It's part of the initial phase of TMC's new $50 million patient tower. The four-story building offers 110,000 square feet of added space.

The expanded emergency facility will double the size of the existing one from 24 to 48 patient beds. The new building will also include treatment rooms and trauma rooms.

Emergency patients will be welcome to the new center starting Friday morning at 7 a.m.

The second and third floors of the TMC patient tower won't be open until May 1.