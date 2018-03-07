Two arrests after drugs, guns found at Durant residence

DURANT, Okla. -- Two people are behind bars in Durant after a Tuesday morning drug bust.

Police said Joshua Jackson and Brenae White were found with 23 pounds of "high-grade" marijuana, two ounces of cocaine, and five grams of methamphetamine at their home in the 1000 block of North 7th Avenue, three blocks south of the Southeastern Oklahoma State University campus.

Officers said they also confiscated four firearms -- including one stolen gun -- body armor, and a "large amount of U.S. currency."

"It's obviously not an everyday occurrence that we run across something like this," Detective Buddy Faulkner said.

A search warrant was executed at the residence after officers pulled over Jackson, 35, at a routine traffic stop Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of First and Montgomery streets. He was arrested and officers seized seized prescription pills.

"Through the investigation of that traffic stop, it led officers to believe there were further items or things at a residence," Faulkner said. "Any time we can take a large amount of drugs and narcotics and even cash off the streets that's being used for that type of purpose, it's a good day for us," Faulkner said.



Durant police provided this photo of the drugs, weapons and cash recovered after a search warrant was issued at a residence in the 1000 block of North 7th Avenue.