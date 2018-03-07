Oklahoma House speaker secures another term as leader

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Oklahoma Speaker of the House Charles McCall has secured another term as Republican leader after a closed-door vote among his GOP colleagues.

House Republicans voted Wednesday to re-elect the Atoka banker to the post he's held for the last two legislative sessions. McCall has faced some criticism over the House's inability to pass measures to raise enough revenue to fund teacher pay raises and stabilize the budget.

Among those seeking to oust McCall were Republican Reps. Chad Caldwell of Enid; Tommy Hardin of Madill; and Charles Ortega of Altus.

McCall said after his re-election that his members remain committed to giving teachers their first pay raise in 10 years. He says the goal has proven difficult because of a constitutional requirement that any tax increase receive a three-fourth's majority vote.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.