OSBI: 'Suicidal' man shot by Lone Grove officer

LONE GROVE, Okla. -- New details have emerged about Saturday's officer-involved shooting in this Carter County community.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said an unnamed Lone Grove police officer was responding to a report of a man "making suicidal comments" in the 500 block of Fruit Street on Saturday morning.

"The Lone Grove officer knocked on the front door, but no one answered," the OSBI said in a written statement. "Seconds later a man opened the door, pointing a handgun at the officer. That officer shot several times."

The man, identified as Travis Joe Graham, 28, was taken to a hospital in Denton, Texas, for treatment. He was still recovering on Monday.

The OSBI said Lone Grove police asked its agents to investigate the incident and that report will be forwarded to the Carter County district attorney.

"The DA will determine if the shooting was justified," the OSBI said.

The officer who opened fire is on routine administrative leave.